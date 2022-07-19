Mugshots : Madison County : 07/18/22 – 07/19/22

Anthony McBride Anthony McBride: Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

Anthony Adams Anthony Adams: Aggravated rape

Cameron Hull Cameron Hull: Incest, rape

Damien Fisher Damien Fisher: Aggravated domestic assault

Frankie Marshall Frankie Marshall: Simple domestic assault



Frankie Yelverton Franklin Yelverton: Failure to appear

Luis Jaramillo Benitez Luis Jaramillo Benitez: Vandalism

Nicholas Sinclair Nicholas Sinclair: Failure to appear

Samantha Alvarado Samantha Alvarado: Violation of probation

Shenae Miller Shenae Miller: Aggravated child abuse or neglect, DUI



Tanner Robinson Tanner Robinson: Aggravated sexual exploitation of minor

Thomas Swift Thomas Swift: Driving on revoked/suspended license

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/18/22 and 7 a.m. on 07/19/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.