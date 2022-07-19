Mugshots : Madison County : 07/18/22 – 07/19/22
Anthony McBride
Anthony McBride: Violation of community corrections, violation of probation
Anthony Adams
Anthony Adams: Aggravated rape
Cameron Hull
Cameron Hull: Incest, rape
Damien Fisher
Damien Fisher: Aggravated domestic assault
Frankie Marshall
Frankie Marshall: Simple domestic assault
Frankie Yelverton
Franklin Yelverton: Failure to appear
Luis Jaramillo Benitez
Luis Jaramillo Benitez: Vandalism
Nicholas Sinclair
Nicholas Sinclair: Failure to appear
Samantha Alvarado
Samantha Alvarado: Violation of probation
Shenae Miller
Shenae Miller: Aggravated child abuse or neglect, DUI
Tanner Robinson
Tanner Robinson: Aggravated sexual exploitation of minor
Thomas Swift
Thomas Swift: Driving on revoked/suspended license
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/18/22 and 7 a.m. on 07/19/22.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.