New celebration coming to Savannah in September

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A new celebration is coming to Savannah this September.

According to a news release, the first ever Catfish Derby Benefit Concert will be held in the downtown area.

This one-day event will have food, live music, and more for visitors to engage with, and will be the same day as the National Catfish Derby and World Championship of Catfishing Tournament.

It is free to enter the fishing tournament and vendor grounds,which will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m, according to the release.

Tickets to the concert will be $20, which proceeds going to local nonprofits. Tickets can be bought online.

The concert will be on Sept. 24. Find more details here.

Find more local news here.