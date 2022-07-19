New ice cream shop opens in Henderson County

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A new ice cream shop called Zandora’s held their grand opening on Tuesday in Lexington.

The family-owned shop has sweet treats ranging from waffle cones to homemade shakes.

The Adamopoulos family named the shop after their two children, Zander and Theadora.

Mary Adamopoulos says her and her family love ice cream and decided to share that love with the City of Lexington.

“This used to be my salon. We remodeled it into an ice cream shop because we were like, ‘Well, we love it, let’s bring it here,'” Mary Adamopoulos said.

“Everyone loves ice cream,” said Christos Adamopoulos.

Zandora’s is open seven days a week from noon to 9 p.m at 777 West Church Street. There will also be a car show Saturday night.

