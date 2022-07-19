TBI releases 2021 “Crime in Tennessee” report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released data on the state’s crime in 2021.

The bureau’s most recent “Crime in Tennessee” publication showed that serious crime reports had decreased, that juveniles made up over 7% of arrests, and that there were over 18,000 DUI arrests, an increase from 2020.

Agencies that reported to the publication include the Jackson Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, McNairy County Sheriff’s Office, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, and Obion County Sheriff’s Office.

