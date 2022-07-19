What would you if you hit the Mega Millions jackpot?

JACKSON, Tenn.— The Mega Millions gives people the opportunity to win a multi-million dollar jackpot…

The estimated jackpot for the Tennessee Mega Millions drawing Tuesday evening was $555,000,000.

It only costs $2 to $3 to participate, yet many Tennesseans don’t think the winning number is here in Jackson. However, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News asked, what would be the first thing you would buy?

“Take care of my family I guess, like invest it, invest it. I’d probably would go shopping… Yeah, that’s probably the first thing Id do is go shopping,” says Old Medina Mart employee, Shanelle.

To see if you are the lucky winner of Tuesday’s jackpot, you can visit tnlottery.com.