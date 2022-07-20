A Weak Front to Bring a Few Showers & Less Humid Weather Tonight!

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for July 20th:

If you factor in the humidity, today has been the hottest day of the summer so far. Its feels between 111-118° at 3pm across West Tennessee. A weak front will cut the humidity down some late tonight and might bring a few showers, but do not count on much. The heat will be sticking around through the weekend and into next week; but it will be a drier heat compared to today. Long term forecasts today are hinting at some pretty good chances for rain showers though next week, we will tell you all about it right here.

TONIGHT:

Temperatures are going to continue to stay hot into Wednesday night. The winds will stay out of the southwest until overnight into Thursday morning when a weak front will clip us bringing some northwest winds for a few hours. The front could bring a shower or two but chances are only around 20% at best and the most likely place to get wet will be east of Jackson. Wednesday night lows will drop into the mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

Although a shower to two could hang around before sunrise on Thursday, most of us will not see any rain on Thursday which could start a several day extremely hot and dry spell for the Mid South. Highs on Thursday might only reach the mid 90s behind the front but locations where the front fails to push through could be close to 100°. Skies will be mostly sunny on Thursday and lows Thursday night will drop into the mid 70s. The winds will come out of the northwest for areas north of the front but some areas may see southwest winds if the front fails to make it through the entire region.

FRIDAY:

Our first chance at another 100° day this week and possibly the start of several in row will return on Friday. Highs will reach the upper 90s or low 100s with sunny skies. It will be hot and humid and a heat advisory or potentially an excessive heat warning will be issued. Friday may not be as humid as it is going to be this weekend but it still is going to be very hot. Friday night lows will fall into the low 70s and rain chances look unlikely for most of the area.

THE WEEKEND:

Another very hot weekend is on the way for West Tennessee with highs sticking around 100° for both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will also remain warm and muggy with temperatures only dropping to the mid to upper 70s both mornings. Rain chances seem very low this weekend so do not count on much for pop up storm chances to cool you down either. A heat advisory will be issued for sure and potentially an excessive heat warning as the feels like temperatures will be around 110° both weekend days. The winds will come out of the southwest and skies will be mostly sunny to sunny all weekend long. Stay cool folks!

NEXT WEEK:

The heat wave is expected to continue into next week for West Tennessee. Highs will still be near 100° for the first half of the week before cooling off towards the end of the work week. The big difference between next week and this week is chances for rain appear to be in the forecast most afternoons and evenings next week. Lows will hang around the mid 70s most mornings as the humidity will be factor. The increase is moisture and a stalled out front should bring some decent rain totals back to the mid south. The winds will stay out of the west or southwest most of the week as it appears the front will not make it through West Tennessee, just sit to the north most of the week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first +100° day on the year in July and some more 100s could be possible over the next couple of weeks. It was the first 100° since July of 2012, as this is shaping up to be one of the hottest summers on record for West Tennessee. The official start of summer kicked off on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather and heat waves though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

