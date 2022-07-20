Annual ‘731 Day’ celebration returning to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual event celebrating our local community returns to the Hub City this month.

“731 Day,” named for West Tennessee’s area code, takes place each year in Jackson on July 31.

The celebration was originally started by Katie Howerton with Our Jackson Home and features a day-full of events and special offers.

One anticipated event is the city’s 6th Annual Water Balloon Fight sponsored by Town and Country Realtors, which will take place at 3 p.m. at Casey Jones Village.

From 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Visit Jackson TN will present Porchfest in midtown Jackson, featuring performances by various artists throughout nine stages in the LANA neighborhood.

Additionally, select local businesses will be offering special 731 Day deals throughout the day. Click here to see a list of participating businesses.

The whole community is invited to take part in celebrating the people and businesses that make this area special.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.