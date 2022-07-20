Bicentennial Celebration taking applications for August parade

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial is celebrating its grand finale weekend Aug. 12 and Aug. 13.

The weekend will feature a choir performance, parade, time capsule burial, plus a free community concert featuring LOLO, the Commodores and a fireworks show.

The committee is looking for participants for the parade, which will take place in downtown Jackson. The theme of the parade will be “Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.”

You’ll need to register for the parade by July 31. You can do so here.

