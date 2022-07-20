Crime Stoppers 07-20-22

Crime Stoppers needs your help finding and identifying two Copper Bandits who visited both Lowe’s in Jackson, TN and stole $5,000 in rolled copper.

If you have any information about the Copper Bandits call (731)424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App.

