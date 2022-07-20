Gov. Bill Lee visits Memphis to talk ESA Implementation

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee was in Memphis on Wednesday to talk about the Education Savings Account Implementation this school year.

Lee announced more than 40 independent schools have committed to make seats available for students enrolled in the Education Savings Account program.

The governor says there was an urgent need for school choice in 2019, and finally, parents in Memphis and Nashville won’t have to wait another day to choose the best educational fit for their children.

“I think that parents are best qualified to determine the right academic fit for their individual child. So if a parent now has a choice, another option for the education for their child that they believe is a better option, then it certainly stands to reason that it would benefit that child,” Lee said.

Independent schools in Davidson, Shelby, and surrounding counties who wish to serve students through the ESA program are invited to apply.

You can apply here.