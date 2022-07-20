HUB Club gives students early look at college

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson’s “Help Us Build,” or HUB Club, toured the city to get an early glimpse at the college life on Wednesday.

“A lot of them don’t get to see a college until they go on a college tour when they’re getting ready to go to college, but we want to give them that early exposure,” said HUB Club Director Johnny Dodd.

The group visited three local colleges on Wednesday.

“You get two different looks. First you get a university, then you get Lane, which is a HBCU, then you get a state college. So you give them opportunities or choices, or just the opportunity to get exposed to college,” Dodd said.

Dodd says he hopes to give many the opportunity to ask questions, view college life, and start thinking about their future.

“They live in the City of Jackson, so this will probably be a lot of their first time even going on a college campus or coming to Lane College, Union, Jackson State. And they pass by these colleges everyday. But they’ve got the opportunity to get the exposure today and make them start thinking a little bit,” Dodd said.

Kids on the tours ranged from 11 to 17 years old, and were excited to see the inside of a college for the first time.

“It’s good for us to get exposure. Getting to see like the colleges and the campuses and campus and stuff, get my options up and see where I want to go,” said Weaver,

At the end of the day, Dodd wants to see all of the HUB Club members succeed in life, and go further and further in the pursuit of education.

“I’m hoping that by them getting this exposure today, they decide to go somewhere to college and further their education,” Dodd said.

The HUB Club will continue attending local events for the remainder of the summer.

