Services for Mr. Justin Collin “J.C.” Maclin, age 24 of Bells, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Bells First Baptist Church; 55 Main Street in Bells, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Oakview Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 9:00 A.M., until time of service.

If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Maclin, please click on our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Justin-Maclin/

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.