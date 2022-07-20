Mrs. Effie Maxine Carroll was born on December 30, 1926, in Fruitvale, Tennessee. She departed this life on July 15, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Historic First Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Open Visitation will be 12:00pm-7:00 pm on Saturday July 23, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

Please keep this family in prayer.

For more information, please call 731-427-1521 or log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com