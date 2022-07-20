Mrs. Effie Maxine Carroll
Mrs. Effie Maxine Carroll was born on December 30, 1926, in Fruitvale, Tennessee. She departed this life on July 15, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee.
Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Historic First Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Open Visitation will be 12:00pm-7:00 pm on Saturday July 23, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.
Please keep this family in prayer.
For more information, please call 731-427-1521