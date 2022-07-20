Mugshots : Madison County : 07/19/22 – 07/20/22

Billy Nash Billy Nash: Simple domestic assault

William Williams William Williams: Failure to appear

Antonio Beard Antonio Beard: Failure to appear

Ashton Siler Ashton Siler: Violation of community corrections

Carol Scott Carol Scott: Forgery



Devonta Johnson Devonta Johnson: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of order of protection

Tristan Braswell Tristan Braswell: Failure to appear

Marie Wayne Marie Wayne: Criminal impersonation

Hannah Cross Hannah Cross: Violation of probation

Isiah White Isiah White: Evading arrest, simple domestic assault



Jeremy Gilchrist Jeremy Gilchrist: Aggravated assault

Misty Edwards Misty Edwards: Violation of probation

Jeri Boyd Jeri Boyd: Violation of community corrections

Jnya Kidd Jnya Kidd: Failure to appear, violation of probation

Shareda Scruggs Shareda Scruggs: Failure to appear



Shaun Mays Shaun Mays: Schedule I drug violations

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/19/22 and 7 a.m. on 07/20/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.