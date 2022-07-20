Mugshots : Madison County : 07/19/22 – 07/20/22
-
Billy Nash
Billy Nash: Simple domestic assault
-
William Williams
William Williams: Failure to appear
-
Antonio Beard
Antonio Beard: Failure to appear
-
Ashton Siler
Ashton Siler: Violation of community corrections
-
-
-
Devonta Johnson
Devonta Johnson: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of order of protection
-
Tristan Braswell
Tristan Braswell: Failure to appear
-
Marie Wayne
Marie Wayne: Criminal impersonation
-
Hannah Cross
Hannah Cross: Violation of probation
-
Isiah White
Isiah White: Evading arrest, simple domestic assault
-
-
Jeremy Gilchrist
Jeremy Gilchrist: Aggravated assault
-
Misty Edwards
Misty Edwards: Violation of probation
-
Jeri Boyd
Jeri Boyd: Violation of community corrections
-
Jnya Kidd
Jnya Kidd: Failure to appear, violation of probation
-
Shareda Scruggs
Shareda Scruggs: Failure to appear
-
-
Shaun Mays
Shaun Mays: Schedule I drug violations
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/19/22 and 7 a.m. on 07/20/22.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.