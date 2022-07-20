JACKSON, Tenn. — Senior level 4-H students can now apply for college credit.

The announcement was made at the annual 4-H Roundup at UT Martin, where senior level 4-H’ers present their project portfolios with hopes to receive scholarship money.

“We know all of the commitment that the 4-H’ers make and the professional development opportunities that our courses present,” said Carrie Castille, senior vice chancellor and senior vice president for the UT Institute of Agriculture. “Therefore, we are working directly between UT Ag Extension as well as our Herbert College of Agriculture to make sure that the work that they’re doing is recognized and acknowledged by college credits.”

The credit can be applied in 10 departments so far. Castille says she expects that number to grow rapidly.

“The highest priority and it’s paramount, and really recognizing the investment that they’ve made in agricultural sciences and their career in agriculture,” Castille said. “And we need to do everything that we possibly can to be able to make sure that we honor that and that we we use that to propel them forward.”

Castille grew up in 4-H club and hopes this opportunity builds the next pipeline of agricultural scientists and agriculturalists.

“It was an opportunity for me to be able to see what I could do and to be able to present all these opportunities across the agricultural spectrum that I wasn’t as familiar with. So it’s also led, I think, for me to be able to make sure that my career choices, pay back and pay forward what I’ve gained in 4-H,” said Castille.

The college credits will be available beginning this fall semester.

For more information on the 4-H program, click here.

For more local news, click here.