Southeastern states launch Operation Southern Slow Down

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee is one of five southeastern states participating in Operation Southern Slow Down.

The operation is to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding, reckless and aggressive driving.

Between July 18 and July 24, law enforcement officers throughout the state will conduct concentrated enforcement on interstates and state highways.

It will be a team effort to stop the increase of drivers going excessively above the speed limit.

“They’re trying to make them a little bit more of a safer driver out here and adhere by the speed limits that are posted on the roadways, and when you start seeing people get in these triple digit speeds, that’s just extremely dangerous. Very dangerous. Not only for the driver them self, but for the other people that you’re going around,” said Steve Dillard, the Senior Law Enforcement Liaison for the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

From 2017 through 2020, Operation Southern Slow Down has seen a 2% reduction in traffic deaths and a 14% percent reduction in speed-related traffic deaths.

You can find more news from across the state here.