UT Martin department receives award

MARTIN, Tenn. — A department at the University of Tennessee at Martin received an award.

The university shared on Wednesday that its Department of Agriculture was awarded the Tennessee Association of Agricultural Educators’ award for the Outstanding Postsecondary Agriculture Program.

“This award does not represent what a single faculty or staff member has done,” said Dr. William Bird, associate professor of agricultural education. “It represents the collective effort of everyone in our (academic) department – administrators, faculty, instructors, staff and students – who come to work in the department every day with a focus on helping our students find success personally and professionally.

The relationships we all foster with our students are what make this a special place to work and learn.”

The award was given during the Tennessee Association of Agricultural annual conference in Middle Tennessee earlier in the month of July.

You can read the full news release from the University of Tennessee at Martin here.

Find more local news here.