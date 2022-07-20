UT Martin program to help West Tennessee businesses

MARTIN, Tenn — West Tennessee businesses can get outside consulting from a local university.

The University of Tennessee at Martin says that its Master of Business Administration program is working with others in and out of UT Martin to provide businesses with professional consulting.

“The MBA Consulting Project is a win-win for both business owners and graduate students in our nationally-ranked MBA program,” said Landy Fuqua, director of UT Martin’s REED Center. “The project will allow our students an opportunity to work as consultants in real-world situations, which will reinforce their MBA competencies. We are very excited to provide this opportunity to our students and area businesses.”

Students will be able on projects from SWOT analysis to business plan development.

Any business in West Tennessee can apply by reaching out to Landy Fuqua at reed@utm.edu or (731) 587-7333.

Read the full news release from the University of Tennessee at Martin here.