Active shooter training held in West Tennessee

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — One community is preparing for the worst case scenario.

Thursday, the Dickson Police Department was in Benton County to help local first responders prepare for what they call an active killer event.

They discussed standard response protocol. That includes how to respond to a threat and learning the difference between an active killer and barricaded subject.

Dickson Police Capt. Todd Christian says they teach this training in Dickson every year, but after the Uvalde shooting, they’re branching out to other communities.

“The state of Tennessee has started an app. It’s called SafeTN. It’s an anonymous app or reporting system that reports to the Homeland Security, and they would alert if it was in this area or in Jackson. They would alert those responders there that there was a threat made and then they would start investigating it on their side along with Homeland Security,” Christian said.

Authorities say it’s crucial for teachers, students, and family members to alert authorities and school administration when they hear or see a potential threat in their community.

