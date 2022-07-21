Janet K. Ivey
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Janet K. Ivey of Paris, TN
|Age:
|82
|Place of Death:
|Her residence
|Date of Death:
|Thursday, July 21, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 PM Sunday, July 24, 2022
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Shane Long of Healing Faith Family Worship in Union City, TN
|Place of Burial:
|Memorial Cemetery
|Visitation:
|4:00-7:00 PM Saturday, July 23, 2022 and after noon Sunday
|Date/Place of Birth:
|July 22, 1939 in Norwich, England
|Pallbearers:
|Dustin Fisher, Brandon Ivey, Trevor Ivey, David Ardis, Brian Carlton, Kaiden Owens, and Chasden Owens, Kevin DeWitt.
|Both Parents Names:
|Harry Butcher and Ada Kathleen Coretta Butcher, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Charles Thomas Ivey, Married: September 6, 1958; Preceded: Nov. 6, 2007
|Daughters: City/State
|Kathleen Archie of Paris, TN
Julie (Michael) Ardis of Wedgefield, SC
Tina (Steven) Beachum of Union City, TN
|Sons: City/State
|Charles T. “Bud” Ivey, Jr. of Wedgefield, SC
|Grandchildren:
|11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
|Sisters: City/State
|Sheila (Jimmy) Bousquet of Bristol, CT
Jill McCready, preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Dennis (Carmen) Butcher of Valencia, Spain
Raymond Butcher, preceded
|Other Relatives:
|Daughter-in-law: Debbie Ivey, preceded
Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
|Personal Information:
|Janet was a member of the Friday Night Blues Club and the Dixie Darlin’s and she loved her flowers, her horses, and her chickens. She loved music and dancing and she loved her family.