Janet K. Ivey

WBBJ Staff,
Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

                                                                        Paris, TN 38242                           Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State Ivey JanetJanet K. Ivey of Paris, TN
Age: 82
Place of Death: Her residence
Date of Death: Thursday, July 21, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 PM Sunday, July 24, 2022
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Shane Long of Healing Faith Family Worship in Union City, TN
Place of Burial: Memorial Cemetery
Visitation: 4:00-7:00 PM Saturday, July 23, 2022 and after noon Sunday
Date/Place of Birth: July 22, 1939 in Norwich, England
Pallbearers: Dustin Fisher, Brandon Ivey, Trevor Ivey, David Ardis, Brian Carlton, Kaiden Owens, and Chasden Owens, Kevin DeWitt.
Both Parents Names: 

include mother’s maiden

(surviving or preceded)

 Harry Butcher and Ada Kathleen Coretta Butcher, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage

   (surviving or preceded)

 Charles Thomas Ivey, Married: September 6, 1958; Preceded: Nov. 6, 2007
Daughters: City/State Kathleen Archie of Paris, TN

Julie (Michael) Ardis of Wedgefield, SC

Tina (Steven) Beachum of Union City, TN
Sons: City/State Charles T. “Bud” Ivey, Jr. of Wedgefield, SC
Grandchildren: 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Sisters: City/State Sheila (Jimmy) Bousquet of Bristol, CT

Jill McCready, preceded
Brothers: City/State Dennis (Carmen) Butcher of Valencia, Spain

Raymond Butcher, preceded
Other Relatives: Daughter-in-law: Debbie Ivey, preceded

Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Personal Information: Janet was a member of the Friday Night Blues Club and the Dixie Darlin’s and she loved her flowers, her horses, and her chickens. She loved music and dancing and she loved her family.

 

Related Posts