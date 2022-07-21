Anita Snider Ozier, age 63, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of Harry McNamee Ozier, departed this life Sunday afternoon, July 17, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Anita was born April 28, 1959 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the daughter of the late John L. Snider and Bettie Davison Snider. She graduated from Memphis State University as a Registered nurse and had a long career as a trauma and flight nurse before her retirement. She brought joy to countless people throughout her career. Anita was an equestrian and dog lover. She loved gardening and will be remembered for being a wonderful wife and sister.

Mrs. Ozier is survived by her husband of 40 years, Harry Ozier; two sisters, Margie Kjellin (Andrew) and Tracey Wallace (Robert); and her brother, Richard Snider (Patricia); her brother-in-law, Calvin Ozier; her sister-in-law, Roxie Kail; six nephews and three nieces. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Snider.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Ozier were private. Interment was in the Somerville City Cemetery.

