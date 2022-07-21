Back to School Bash gives parents a head start on shopping

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The annual Back to School Bash kicked off in a local county.

Thursday, children, families, and faculty came out to Crockett County Middle School for the annual Back to School Bash.

The event is a day of fun for students, and for parents, a day of getting ahead on back-to-school supplies.

Local vendors and sponsors joined together to provide essential items needed in the classroom.

“Well I just want to thank our community partners for coming here,” said Sarah Poole, a University of Tennessee Extension partner. “I’m glad so many families have shown up. It really warms our heart to know we’re doing a little bit to help families get ready to go back to school.”

The annual event is sponsored by Coordinated School Health and the Crockett County Community Health Council.

This is their first in-person event in three years after taking a break due to COVID-19.

Find more news out of Crockett County here.