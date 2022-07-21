Deadline approaching for absentee by-mail ballot requests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans have until Thursday, July 28 to request an absentee by-mail ballot for the upcoming elections in August.

The August 4 elections will include the State and Federal Primary as well as the State and County General Election.

To vote absentee by-mail, voters must meet one of 14 requirements under Tennessee law, such as being over the age of 60, being disabled or hospitalized, being outside your registered county during early voting and Election Day, and more. Click here for the complete list.

To receive an absentee by-mail ballot, a written request must be submitted by the voter to their local election commission via mail, fax or email. Those submitting requests through email must also attach a scanned copy of their signature. Mail-in ballots must be received by the election commission before polls close on Election Day, and proper postage must be provided by the voter.

A news release from Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett states that for the August election, those voting absentee by-mail must also request either a Democratic or Republican primary ballot in order to cast a ballot in a primary election. Those who do not specify a party will only receive the general election ballot.

Voters in Tennessee can also track the status of their absentee by-mail ballot through an online tool from the Secretary of State.

For more details on absentee voting, click here for further instructions and eligibility requirements.

For more news across the state, click here.