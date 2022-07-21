Early voting seeing low turnout so far, says election official

JACKSON, Tenn. — Early voting is continuing in West Tennessee.

Lori Lott, with the Madison County Election Commission, says so far they have not seen a large turn out for early voting.

Voters in this election can vote in the general election for county positions, as well as the primary for state and federal races.

Lott says early voting will be open until July 30, and is located at the Madison County Election Commission for those wanting to beat the crowds and vote early.

“In a July/August election, there are always three Saturdays in that cycle. We still have a Saturday, this Saturday and next Saturday. The hours are nine to 12 on Saturday, and during the week, it is nine to four,” Lott said.

Election Day is Aug. 4. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voters will have to go to their precinct.

To find your precinct, click here or call the Election Commission at (731) 660-1796.

