Frank Hardin Jones, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at his home in Dyersburg, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mrs. Jones was born in Obion Co, TN on March 27, 1941, to the late Billy Jones and Beulah Hardin Jones. He worked as a truck driver and loved to grill.

He is survived by his wife of over 19 years: Marcie Hollis Paris of Dyersburg, TN; one son: Allan Jones of Union City, TN; two step-sons: Danny Mills of Lexington, TN, Chad Paris Jr. (Raeanne) of Ripley, TN; three daughters: Ranee Jones of Union City, TN, Darlene Dobson (Tony) of Troy, TN, Kimberly C. Quillen of Dyersburg, TN; one sister: Sue Pioli of FL; He leaves a legacy of 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and his loving fur babies: bulldogs “Toby and Jake” and his African Grey Parrott “Jerry”.

The Jones Family are honoring his wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.