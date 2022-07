JACKSON, Tenn. — McDonald’s says it is going to be joining in on 731 Day celebrations.

The fast-food chain says those in the 731 area code will be able to get a free chicken sandwich through their app.

McDonald’s asks that once you have your sandwich, take a picture and share it on social media with “#731Day.”

731 Day will, obviously, be on July 31. Be sure to download the McDonald’s app to get the sandwich.

You can find more national news here.