Singer-Songwriter Night to return to Discovery Park

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Several musicians will be taking the stage in September at Discovery Park.

The park says that it will be hosting its Singer-Songwriter Night, which will feature Phillip Coleman, Rory Feek, Scotty Emerick, and Annie Moser.

The musicians will put on their show in the park’s Reelfoot Room over a two day period from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9.

Discovery Park members will be able to grab tickets early, starting Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. Any leftover tickets will then be sold to the public starting at 10 a.m. on Aug. 6.

You can check your membership status with the park by visiting them in-person, calling them at (731) 885-5455 or emailing them at membership@discoveryparkofamerica.com.

