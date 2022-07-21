Solid Waste Convenience Center to close intermittently on Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local solid waste center will see intermittent closures on Friday.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says that the Madison County Solid Waste Convenience Center at 95 Passmore Lane will close randomly due to driveway repairs.

“The site will be closed at times on Friday,” Environmental Health Program Director Candy Overstreet said. “Please be careful when you’re in the area and watch closely for workers.”

You can also call the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department at (731) 423-3020.

