Tyson donates 40,000 lbs of food to Helping Hand of Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Tyson Foods is helping one nonprofit address food insecurity.

Helping Hand of Humboldt is an organization that provides free groceries, hot lunches, showers, free toiletry and clothing to the greater Gibson County area.

Executive Director Jocelyn Bundy says they try to minister to all the needs of someone who is struggling, something she sees a lot in Gibson County.

“It is an enormous amount. More than you would think,” Bundy said. “Humboldt itself is over twice the national average in the poverty rate.”

Tyson Foods supports families in Tennessee through its contributions of protein products. They have a relationship with Helping Hand in order to help the nonprofit group address food insecurity.

“We immediately seen that they [were] a benefit to the community and helping those that are in need,” said Howard Avery, Tyson Foods Chaplain. “And, we wanted to do that, you know, that we believe that’s our obligation to help out the community in which we have our plants.”

“Over the past several months we’ve not been able to get any meat,” said Bundy. “And if it weren’t for Tyson, we wouldn’t have meat to feed our hot lunches or to distribute with our groceries.”

Tyson Foods has previously granted Helping Hand with almost $250,000 to relocate in a new building and install a walk-in freezer. Thursday the walk-in freezer was filled.

Tyson Foods donated 40,000 pounds of food, totaling 2,000 cases of chicken.

“This free delivery of protein from Tyson will enable us to feed the hungry for months,” said Bundy.

The chicken received will equate to about 65,000 meals.

“Tyson has been the most generous supporter,” Bundy added. “We wouldn’t be in our building if they hadn’t provided the funding for us to renovate it. We wouldn’t have the meat to serve the hungry people if it weren’t for Tyson. It’s just an incredible blessing and makes all the difference in Humboldt and the surrounding communities.”

For more information on Helping Hand of Humboldt, click here.

For more news in the Gibson County area, click here.