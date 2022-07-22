15 Tennessee communities getting grants for dog parks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fifteen Tennessee communities have a reason to wag their tails.

According to a news release, 15 communities will be getting a collective $375,000 in grants from Dog Park Dash for, of course, dog parks!

Communities getting money to give their furry friends a better or new place to run, bark, and more, include Waverly, Jackson and Memphis.

“The city of Waverly is thrilled to be the 100th Dog Park Dash grant recipient and appreciates the Boyd Foundation so much for giving us this generous gift,” said Waverly Mayor Wallace B. Frazier. “We have the enormous task of rebuilding so much of our community. A new dog park for our citizens is a welcome addition that would not be possible without this grant.”

“Jenny and I are honored to give the 100th and final Dog Park Dash grant to the wonderful and resilient people of Waverly,” said Randy Boyd, co-founder of The Boyd Foundation. “After so much suffering, their community deserves a beautiful new park for local dog-owners and residents to enjoy with their pets.”

