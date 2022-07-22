4 arrests made in Carroll County drug investigation

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A joint investigation and a search of two homes led to four arrests.

Mejias, Miguel

Mejias, Amanda

Robinson, Demarcus

Pace, Billie Wayne

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that multiple agencies have been investigating drug activity since January in drug-free zones in both McKenzie and Huntingdon.

Their news release says that a home on Walnut Circle in McKenzie was searched, with agents finding drugs, weapons, and drug paraphernalia.

The TBI says 31-year-old Miguel Mejias, 30-year-old Amanda Mejias, and 32-year-old Demarcus Robinson were all arrested as a result.

Miguel Mejias, has been charged with possession of schedule VI with intent to sale and distribute (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in the commission of a serious Felony, and two counts of child endangerment.

Amanda Mejias has been charged with possession of schedule VI with intent to sale and distribute (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a serious felony.

Robinson has been charged with violation of probation out of Madison County.

The TBI says a second search was done on Paris Street in Huntingdon, where drugs and drug paraphernalia were also found by agents.

The TBI says that 60-year-old Billie Pace was arrested as a result.

He has been charged with possession of schedule II with intent to sale and distribute (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is on-going. You can find the TBI news release here.

