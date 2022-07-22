Brenda Gayle Black McCaskill, age 60, resident of Millington, Tennessee and wife of Mike McCaskill, departed this life Sunday afternoon, July 17, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Brenda was born December 5, 1961 in Memphis, the daughter of Sandra Deere McIntyre and the late Ronald Black. She was employed in hospitality as a customer service representative and enjoyed gardening and reading. She loved her family and her cat.

Mrs. McCaskill is survived by her husband of 41 years, Mike McCaskill; her daughter, Sara Adams (Jack Bibb); her mother, Sandra McIntyre; her stepmother, Eleanor Black; her mother-in-law, Pauline McCaskill; two sisters, Traci McPeake (Chris) and Tina Miles (Chuck); her brother, Tony Fernandez; her grandson who she greatly cherished, Luke Adams; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Mrs. McCaskill will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Memorial Services will be at 2 P.M. Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Grant Nixon officiating.

The family requests that memorials be directed to BAF – Brain Aneurysm Foundation, 269 Hanover Street, Hanover, MA 02339, St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, any animal shelter or charity of the donor’s choice.

