Glenn Dean Biggs, Jr., age 62, resident of Mason, Tennessee and husband of Amy Coleman Biggs, departed this life Monday afternoon, July 18, 2022 at his home.

Dean was born April 5, 1960 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Minnie Lou Campbell Parker and the late Glenn Dean Biggs, Sr. He was a native of Fayette County and a simple man who loved Jesus. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. In earlier years, he was a jeweler that sold gold and diamonds, and was a farmer for many years later in life. Dean loved working in the garden on his truck patch and could fix just about anything. As he became older, he started riding Harley Davidson motorcycles. Dean loved telling people about the greatness in GOD. His word was his bond and he was a very fun person to be around.

Mr. Biggs is survived by his wife, Amy Coleman Biggs; two daughters, Sarah and Rebecca; three grandchildren, Walker, Norah and Willa; his mother, Minnie Lou Parker; stepfather, Victor Parker, Jr.; his brother, Clay Biggs and his wife, Gloria; and his niece, Abby Biggs. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Biggs.

A visitation for Mr. Biggs will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bob White officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be at 2 P.M. Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis.

