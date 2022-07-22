Haywood County sheriff discusses possible dog fighting ring

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible dog fighting ring.

Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says his department received a tip of a dog fighting operation on Lightfoot Road in Brownsville.

“After a lengthy investigation, several weeks long, we developed enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant. We went to that location on July the 15th at 2:30 and served the search warrant and collected evidence of a dog fighting ring,” Garrett said.

Upon arrival, deputies found a dog fighting pit, moonshine still, and more. He says there were signs that multiple dogs had been on the property.

He added that there is evidence that cannot be revealed to the public at this time.

“Dog fighting is a secretive, kind of organization, underground type. They keep kind of to themselves or just in that work of people that do that or involved in that, but we do feel like there were quite a few people involved in it,” Garrett said.

As of Friday, Tod M. Currie, Tod L. Currie, and Brian A. Currie are all wanted by the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office on various charges.

Tod M. Currie is wanted for warrants alleging fighting or baiting exhibition of animals, aggravated cruelty to animals, criminal conspiracy to commit fighting or baiting exhibition of animals, possession of a still, and manufacture of alcoholic beverages.

Tod L. Currie is wanted for warrants alleging fighting or baiting exhibition of animals, aggravated cruelty to animals, and conspiracy to commit fighting or baiting exhibition of animals.

Brian A. Currie is wanted for warrants alleging fighting or baiting exhibition of animals, aggravated cruelty to animals, and criminal conspiracy to commit fighting or baiting exhibition of animals.

Garrett says there may be more arrests in this case.

As further individuals are identified and evidence is developed, further arrests could be made in connection with this investigation.

“It’s just best to go ahead and turn yourselves in and let the courts decide whether you’re guilty or you’re innocent. But if you don’t, we’ll find you eventually,” Garrett said.

If anyone has information that could lead to the arrests of the Curries, or information on others involved, can contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 772-6158.

