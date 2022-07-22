Henry County Medical Center reinstates mask policy

PARIS, Tenn. — The Henry County Medical Center is bringing back its mask policy.

The center says the return is due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area, increased in hospitalizations, and the impact COVID-19 is having on its staff.

“We do understand how frustrating it is to have to re-mask,” said Kim Bentley, Interim CNO at HCMC. “As always, we do promise to keep abreast of the trends and patterns within our community and adjust our decisions accordingly. Please be understanding as we move forward

with reinstating this change.”

The center says this change will apply to its affiliated clinics as well.

