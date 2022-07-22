Hot Weekend with Shower Chances Next Week!

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast Update for July 22nd:

Highs will remain in the upper 90s for the weekend with a heat index around 105°. Sunny skies will stick around for the most part and the humidity will increase a little bit into the weekend causing the National Weather Service to reissue the heat advisory for Saturday. Temperatures will remain hot into the beginning of next week but chances for showers and storms also will be returning next week. We will have the latest on your rain chances and let you know if we might be setting any high temperature records this weekend coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Overnight lows will drop down to around 72° tonight. Clear skies and a light southerly breeze can be expected but chances for rain appear to be 0% unfortunately. We desperately need the rain, and will not see any chances until we get into early next week. Here is a look at where we stand for the month and on the year here in Jackson as far as rain totals.

THE WEEKEND:

Another very hot weekend is on the way for West Tennessee with highs sticking around 100° for both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will also remain warm and muggy with temperatures only dropping to the mid to upper 70s both mornings. A heat advisory has been issued again by the National Weather Service out of Memphis for the chance for the heat index to get over 105° Saturday afternoon for a few hours.

Rain chances seem very low this weekend so do not count on much for pop up storm chances to cool you down either. The winds will come out of the southwest and skies will be mostly sunny to sunny all weekend long. Stay cool folks!

NEXT WEEK:

The heat wave is expected to continue into next week for West Tennessee. Highs will still be in the upper 90s for the first half of the week before cooling off towards the end of the work week. The big difference between next week and this week is chances for rain appear to be in the forecast most afternoons and evenings next week. Lows will hang around the mid 70s most mornings as the humidity will be factor. The increase is moisture and a stalled out front should bring some decent rain totals back to the mid south. The winds will stay out of the west or southwest most of the week as it appears the front will not make it through West Tennessee, just sit to the north most of the week. The best chances for rain appear to be on Tuesday and Thursday. The next cold front is expected to pass by late Thursday and could cool down things some for Friday and into the following weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first +100° day on the year in July and some more 100s could be possible over the next couple of weeks. It was the first 100° since July of 2012, as this is shaping up to be one of the hottest summers on record for West Tennessee. The good news is July on average is the hottest summer month in Jackson, well at least 62% off the time. Let’s hope things cool down some for August. Most likely there will be more chances for severe weather and heat waves though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

