Leaders Credit Union celebrates 65 years, presents new member with $1,650 check

JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders Credit Union is giving back as they celebrate 65 years of service in West Tennessee.

On Tuesday, July 12, Leaders presented a check to their 65,000th member Deena Spuryer, homebound coordinator for Bartlett City Schools, who recently opened an account.

Spuryer was called to Leaders’ lobby where financial champions were gathered to surprise her with a $650 check and a gift bag. After sharing the good news, CEO Todd Swims then added a “1” in front of the $650, making it a check for $1,650.

“This is not happening, is this really happening?” Spuryer asked. “I recently switched from a bank that I had been with for years… I see how you all support Bartlett City Schools and it has been an excellent experience so far.”

Spuryer shared inspirational stories regarding her role for Bartlett City Schools, saying the job is not about her, but her students. She hopes to give back to her students while encouraging them to push forward through trials.

A news release states that Leaders was founded by educators to give teachers a convenient way to save and borrow money, and has since went on to expand across West Tennessee, providing products and services to members in various occupations.

“Leaders is happy to celebrate 65 years of service, by giving back to our members in effort to make a difference in the community,” said Leaders CIO Ryan Platt. “It’s our small way to say thank you for choosing Leaders.”

