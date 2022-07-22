Local farmers work to provide as drought affects supply

MEDON, Tenn. — Jared Farms, located on Highway 18 in Medon, has been in business for 17 years, providing local produce to the community.

“We try to use some local farmers and we grow some ourselves, we do business with some Amish and some Mennonites, and just try to bring the best produce we can to the area,” said co-owner Sadonna Cardwell.

But this year, all farmers had to work a little harder to bring customers their usual products. Rain early in the year delayed the planting of crops, and now a drought is affecting the growth.

“Even the stuff that’s making it, you know, some of the produce that’s surviving this heat, you could definitely see it’s taken effects on it,” Cardwell said.

The Cardwells say tomatoes and peppers have survived the heat, but corn and green beans have become scarce. However, the drought isn’t the only problem.

“We’ve had problems with rain. We’ve had problems with, you know, seeds being higher. Gas. Yeah, fuel has taken a toll. You know, the fertilizer is hard, so it’s kind of a double hit.”

Customers from all over the area will stop by the farm, many looking for specific items. But because of weather and the economy, there has been no guarantee.

“I’ll tell them ‘Oh, it’s coming in tomorrow,’ and and then you know, we get out there and we find out that it’s not there.”

The Cardwells say it is not only affecting farmers, but simple gardens across the region too.

Now, they are searching all over West Tennessee for people who grow and are looking to sell their produce.

“Everyone’s doing what they can do to to, you know, to supplement what we’re not getting,” Cardwell said. “You do what you can just to make it to the next day.”

Jared Farms is open 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

