Mugshots : Madison County : 07/21/22 – 07/22/22

Miranda Cockrell Miranda Cockrell: Assault

Alex Graham Alex Graham: Violation of probation

Antonio McKinney Antonio McKinney: Leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid, failure to report accident

Bobby Givens Bobby Givens: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Bobby Whitt Bobby Whitt: Violation of order of protection



Bryan Oldham Bryan Oldham: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Clinton Gunn Clinton Gunn: Failure to appear

Cordarius Woods Cordarius Woods: Violation of community corrections

Curtis Carter Curtis Carter: Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

Dayvon Beasley Dayvon Beasley: Schedule VI drug violations, contributing to delinquency of a child



Demarcus Robinson Demarcus Robinson: Violation of probation

Edna Alvarez Edna Alvarez: Theft of property under $1,000/embezzlement

Elexus Lanier Elexus Lanier: Driving under the influence

Frank Watkins Frank Watkins: Violation of community corrections

Jarmald Greer Jarmald Greer: Vandalism



Kimber Bond Kimber Bond: Aggravated domestic assault

Orlando Smith Orlando Smith: Simple possession/casual exchange, violation of parole, violation of probation

Rakeem Coleman Rakeem Coleman: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Tammy Hristov Tammy Hristov: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/21/22 and 7 a.m. on 07/22/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.