Mugshots : Madison County : 07/21/22 – 07/22/22 July 22, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Miranda Cockrell Miranda Cockrell: Assault Alex Graham Alex Graham: Violation of probation Antonio McKinney Antonio McKinney: Leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid, failure to report accident Antonio McKinney: Leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid, failure to report accident Show Caption Hide Caption Bobby Givens Bobby Givens: Driving on revoked/suspended license Bobby Whitt Bobby Whitt: Violation of order of protection Bryan Oldham Bryan Oldham: Driving on revoked/suspended license Clinton Gunn Clinton Gunn: Failure to appear Cordarius Woods Cordarius Woods: Violation of community corrections Curtis Carter Curtis Carter: Failure to appear, violation of community corrections Dayvon Beasley Dayvon Beasley: Schedule VI drug violations, contributing to delinquency of a child Demarcus Robinson Demarcus Robinson: Violation of probation Edna Alvarez Edna Alvarez: Theft of property under $1,000/embezzlement Elexus Lanier Elexus Lanier: Driving under the influence Frank Watkins Frank Watkins: Violation of community corrections Jarmald Greer Jarmald Greer: Vandalism Kimber Bond Kimber Bond: Aggravated domestic assault Orlando Smith Orlando Smith: Simple possession/casual exchange, violation of parole, violation of probation Rakeem Coleman Rakeem Coleman: Driving on revoked/suspended license Tammy Hristov Tammy Hristov: Violation of probation The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/21/22 and 7 a.m. on 07/22/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin