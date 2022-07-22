New shoe store steps into Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new shoe store is stepping into the Hub City.

Remix Shoe Store in Jackson

Remix Shoe Store will be opening its doors this weekend in Old Hickory Mall.

This is the shoe store’s ninth location, and is now located in north Jackson near the main entrance of the mall.

The buy, sale, trade retailer also specializes in shoe repairs, restoration, and deep cleaning.

On Friday, Co-Owner Charles Reid held a soft opening at 11 a.m. He says he will provide affordable fashion options for all ages of sneakerheads

“Everybody can’t afford to pay $300, $400, $500, which are what these shoes are worth now. And after we restore them, we sell them for about $150, $100, it just depends on what it is,” Reid said.

In addition to shoe retail, Remix Shoe Store also partners with local clothing brands to sale in-house.

