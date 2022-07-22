Three Brownsville men wanted in connection to dog fighting operation

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Three men from Brownsville are wanted in connection to a dog fighting operation in Haywood County.

According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are searching for Tod M. Currie, Tod L. Currie, and Brian A. Currie.

The sheriff’s office says an investigation into a dog fighting operation that was being run at a site on Lightfoot Road in rural Haywood County revealed their involvement.

Each of the men are wanted on warrants alleging fighting or baiting exhibition of animals, aggravated cruelty to animals, and criminal conspiracy to commit fighting or baiting exhibition of animals.

The sheriff’s office says as more individuals are identified and further evidence is developed, additional arrests will be sought in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation can contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 772-6158.

