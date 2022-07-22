Winners of 2022 Jackson Idol revealed by city

JACKSON, Tenn. — The winners of this year’s Jackson Idol have been revealed.

The City of Jackson says that this year’s winners are:

Terry Franklin, Paris Springfield, Journi Malone, and Londyn Copeland representing T.R White Sportsplex with a dance mix.

Laron Bouye representing Boys & Girls Club of Jackson with a performance of “Uptown Funk” on the saxophone.

Jackson Idol was hosted by the City’s Recreation and Parks Department at the Carl Perkins Civic Center on Thursday.

