Bo Jackson pitches in to help pay for Uvalde Funerals

By: Oscar Wells Gabriel II – Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – He’s one of the most popular two-sport athletes to ever play as a pro.

Now Bo Jackson is getting props for being a good sport overall. He has identified himself as one of the “anonymous” donors who helped cover funeral costs for victims of the Uvalde school massacre in May.

Jackson says as one who has driven through the Texas town many times, he felt compelled to help.

Jackson says the last thing families of the victims needed “was to shell out thousands of dollars for something that never should have happened.”

