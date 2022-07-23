Company rewards employees with fun event

JACKSON, Tenn. –A local company rewards its employees with a family fun day out.

Delta Faucet hosted its first back to school event for their employee’s children.















Students of all ages received school supplies for the upcoming school year.

There were also booths set up to give employees child care options, as well as bounce houses, games, tattoos, snow cones and more for the children.

“Our employees have done a lot this year to help us to be productive and this is a way that we can give back in appreciation for the time that they’ve spent here away from their families,” said Patricia Williams, People Operations Manager, Delta Faucet Co.

Organizers say they hope to bring the event back each summer.