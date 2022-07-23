Mann Endowment continues support of Benton Co.

BENTON CO., Tenn. –According to information received from West Tennessee Healthcare’s The Foundation, needed conference room updates for the West TN Healthcare Camden Hospital were completed due to funds received from the Patricia Mann Endowment for Benton County.

In a statement from the release, Ruby Kirby, Chief Executive Officer, Camden Hospital, said “We are thankful for the financial assistance the Patricia Mann Endowment was able to provide to the hospital.”

She continued by stating, “These updates improved the function of our conference room and added a more modern aesthetic to the space.”

The Patricia Mann Endowment for Benton County was established at West TN Healthcare in 2015 and aims to support residents of Benton County. The funds from the endowment have been used for numerous projects since its inception, including Make-A-Wish Mid South, Carl Perkins Center for Prevention of Child Abuse, the Benton Co. School System, and Second Harvest Food Bank.

Attorney and founding board member for the Patricia Mann Endowment, Tim Wehner, stated in the release,“ The Camden Hospital is a tremendous asset for the area.” He continued by saying, “By supporting the hospital’s needs, we are able to make a direct impact on the Benton County community and continue the mission of the Mann Endowment.”

The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation was created in 1985, aimed at strengthening the health and well being of the region by promoting positive changes in not only health care but also the arts, and education.

The Foundation serves nineteen counties with philanthropic support and works to better the lives of residents in West TN.

For more information on The Foundation, visit the website www.wthfoundation.org or visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/WTHFoundation.