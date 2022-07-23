Shark Week Returns Sunday

NEW YORK (AP) – Just when you thought it was safe to head for the beach to escape the sweltering heat, it’s Shark Week.

The annual series of shows about the toothy sea creatures starts Sunday on Discovery Channel and will stream on Discovery+.

The week-long sharkfest often leaves viewers leery about venturing far from shore.

But one creature may cause even landlubbers to cringe. It’s a species of epaulette sharks that can get around on land at low tide.

Lest you freak out, scientists say the walking sharks of Papua New Guinea are unlikely to bite or run you off the beach.

A schedule for the week’s events can be found here www.discovery.com/shark-week/schedule