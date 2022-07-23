Young fishers try to reel in the big ones

JACKSON, Tenn. –Youth from all over surrounding counties got out for a fishing day at a local pond.

Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency hosted its Youth Fishing Rodeo.



















Every year during the summer months, TWRA staff will stock fish in a local pond for children ages 4 to 12 to try and catch as many fish as they can.

On the day, there are also prize giveaways for the young fishers and a drawing at the end as well.

Wildlife Officer, Austin Parsley says the main purpose of the event is to get youth more involved with fishing in a safe environment.

“You throw some catfish in a pond and you give a kid a fishing pole, it’s just excitement. A lot of people, this is their first time fishing, so that gives us good hands on experience, teaching them how to fish, and just kind of giving them the ends and outs in a location that’s less stressful, a private pond and it’s not boats everywhere and you know we can control kind of what’s going on,” Parsley said.

Parsley says organizers are already looking forward to next year’s event and will hopefully plan for it to be in a cooler month, such as May.