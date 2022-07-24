Local winery host fun tasting event

JACKSON, Tenn. –Do you like a little wine with your cheese?

Tomorrow is National Wine and Cheese Day and Century Farms Winery are making sure to celebrate with a wine and cheese tasting.







The event included 4 different pairings for guests, as well as an explanation on how each pairing compliments each other.

Holly Comer, Marketing Director, Century Farms Winery, says these wine tastings are held monthly, and all about having a fun outing.

“Have fun while learning. We just find that showing that pairing it with different foods and different flavors just adds to your learning experience,” Comer said.

