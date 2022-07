WEB EXTRA: Panda celebrates 24th birthday at Smithsonian’s National Zoo

(CBS Newspath) –PANDA PARTY: Mei Xiang the panda celebrated her 24th birthday on Friday (7/22). The team at Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C. said she enjoyed a cake made of diluted apple juice, leaf eater biscuits, bananas, apples, and pears.