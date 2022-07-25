Ag Center preps for No-Till Field Day in Milan

MILAN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Ag Research and Education Center in Milan is preparing for its No-Till Field Day.

It’s the 32nd time they will be holding the event, which teaches farmers how to no-till crops in a crop production system. It prepares soil for planting and helps with weed control.

Director of the UT Ag Research and Education Center at Milan, Blake Brown says more than 95% of Tennessee acres are farmed with some form of conservation tillage.

Brown says the no-till event is the largest field day in the nation dedicated to conservation tillage.

“We feel that the work we do here, and at all of our research centers, positively impacts every Tennessean everyday. Even if they aren’t directly involved with agriculture, we all like to eat, so it’s important for all of us that this event is successful,” Brown said.

The event will be held Thursday, July 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will take place on the north track of the Ag Center in Milan, located at 3A Ledbetter Gate Road.

